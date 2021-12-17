Spider-Man Fan Video Imagines an Epic Movie and Video Game Crossover

All of the Spider-Man editions in movies and video games together in one place? Well, it might be happening in Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3, we can't be sure if a live-action Spider-Verse is happening yet, but a new video definitely features many of the best Spider-Man moments in one place. YouTube user Quang Truong made an impressively edited video piecing together scenes from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield, Marvel Studios and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming films starring Tom Holland, and PlayStation's popular Spider-Man game.

The comment section most certainly approves the video which deserves a much bigger view count than what it has amassed at the time of publishing. "Thanks you all helping me a lot," Truong wrote in a comment. "First, I don't think this edit will be something viral like this and peeople share it on Twitter and I saw some news write about Spider-Man and my channel. I'm really happy when all of you like my edit and really grateful when you guys help me almost reach 1k subs (my small dream I think) and there will be another The Spider-Man Universe in future, I think. Hope you guys enjoy all edits in my channel when waiting." We stan a humble king.

Truong edited the video in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Marvel and Spider-Man fans erupted last week when news broke of Jamie Foxx returning to play Electro in Spider-Man 3, starring opposite of Tom Holland as the character he previously portrayed in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Foxx himself later confirmed the news in a since-deleted Instagram post, in which he might have revealed more details about Marvel Studios' mysterious sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home. While he will once again be playing Electro, it doesn't look like he'll be playing the same version of the character from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as he promised he "won't be blue!"

Foxx is the latest actor to reprise a role, following J.K. Simmons appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home as J. Jonah Jameson, reprising his part from the original Spider-Man trilogy. Spider-Man 3 began shooting this week in New York City.

