Spider-Man: Far From Home Theory Suggests Silk Will Make Her MCU Debut

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) might get some additional help as they take on the Elementals in Spider-Man: Far From Home. That is, of course, should one fan theorist end up getting their way. In an intriguing new fan theory, one theorist speculates that Cindy Moon (Tiffany Espensen) was one of the lucky students at Midtown School of Science and Technology to not get dusted.

As the theory reads, at some point in the five years between Avengers: Infinity War and the main time jump in Avengers: Endgame, Ms. Moon was bitten by a radioactive spider, granting her the powers fans know her by. As outlandish as it sounds at first, it does make you stop and think a minute.

While Espensen didn’t have a major role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the character on Peter’s decathlon team was still called Cindy Moon in the credits. With all of Peter’s classmates returning for Spider-Man: Far From Home, including Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant, it’s a peculiar situation for sure — especially since if the character is in the Spider-Man sequel, she’s been missing from all marketing to date.

Helping give the theory some clout are previous reports that Sony had been interested in developing a standalone Silk movie, though it’s unclear whether it’d tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or be part of Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. While the former would be great, the latter option is most likely in this particular scenario, if it ever materializes. But then again, some other reports suggest that Sony is lobbying Marvel to include Tom Hardy’s Venom in the third Spider-Man film set in the MCU.

Holland, Zendaya, Rice, Tony Revolori and Jacob Batalon all return reprising their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming along with Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau. Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill from other MCU properties while Gyllenhaal, JB Smoove, and Remy Hii are all-new additions to the cast and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts directs from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.