New Spider-Man: Far From Home Critics TV Spot Released

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters in just a few short days and with critics raving over the Jon Watts-directed sequel, the marketing team at Sony wants to make sure the world knows what the reviews are saying. Earlier today, the studio released a new television spot featuring the best of the best lines from critics who’ve seen the film over the past couple of weeks overlayed a few new shots here and there, including a new stellar shot of Molten Man.

The quick spot — plus a few others — can be seen in its entirety above. If you have a quick eye, you may notice ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis made the cut, calling the film “action-packed.” David gives the film a perfect five stars, saying it’s a “thrilling, daring masterpiece.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“While the film stands very much on its own, Far From Home does tremendous, exciting things to open unexpected doors and to expand the MCU as a whole,” Davis says. “It’s almost as if Marvel Studios is showing off, following up Endgame with moments that immediately hook an audience for more both with a single character and their expansive world. In fact, Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t stop blowing minds until the lights in the theater come on. It includes two of the best post-credits scenes attached to any Marvel movie to date, loaded with expansive and thrilling twists, any details of which would be massive spoilers.”

As if this writing, Far From Home continues to do well on Rotten Tomatoes, recently getting the much-desired Certified Fresh distinction with a 91 percent rating with 134 reviews currently counted from the world’s top critics. The film’s also expected to do very well at the box office. After a monstrous $30 million opening day at the Chinese box office, many industry insiders anticipate the film will end up earning over $150 million domestically in the extra-long Independence Day weekend.

Do you think Mysterio’s actually from an alternate dimension? Is he going to end up being a good guy in the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into action July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame just re-entered theaters for a second release while Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on physical home media wherever movies are sold.