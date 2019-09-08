Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan Theory Could Reveal New Details About Tony’s Gift

Spider-Man: Far From Home was Marvel’s first follow-up to Avengers: Endgame, and saw Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) dealing with the aftermath of Tony Stark/Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) death. During the film, Peter is given Stark’s E.D.I.T.H. glasses, which controls Stark’s augmented reality security, defense, and artificial tactical intelligence system. While some people think it’s odd Stark bequeathed such an important device to a teenager, one fan thinks there’s more to the story. Shared to the r/FanTheories subreddit, this theory suggests that Peter isn’t the only person who was given access to E.D.I.T.H.

“I’ve seen a lot of people online saying that their main gripe with Far From Home is that it doesn’t make sense for Tony Stark to spend millions on what could basically be a doomsday device, only to end up giving sole access to a hormone-fueled teenager. While I agree that would be ridiculous, I don’t think the EDITH glasses are the only point of control for the whole system. When Peter first boots up the glasses and learns about their functionalities, he asks something along the lines of ‘Wow, he made all this for me?’ And EDITH tells him ‘No, but you have access to it.’ I think that means that other people, like Pepper Potts and War Machine, probably have their own way of accessing the system, but these specific glasses, this one access point, was made just for Peter. If I’m right and other people do have access to the system, who else do y’all think probably got a login?,” u/nearlyHERO wrote.

Many people chimed in to add their own thoughts to the theory:

“Boy if you’re right, the last act could be over 2/3rds of the way through. ‘Oh sh** Mysterio is bad.’ ‘Hey pepper, I made a mistake, do me a favor and take controls away from Quentin Beck’,” u/kwickedbonesc wrote.

“He wouldn’t have known Pepper had the controls too though,” u/Vel_ose replied.

“Still pretty irresponsible that Peter has the power to order drone strikes nonchalantly,” u/ARS8birds pointed out.

Whether or not this theory is accurate, it might not make a difference now that Spider-Man is no longer allowed to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony and Disney were unable to reach a deal over the character, which means everything Spider-Man: Far From Home set up in connection with the MCU is likely moot.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is still playing in select theaters.