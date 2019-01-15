‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Hydro-Man

Throughout the production of Spider-Man: Far From Home, it was hinted and teased that the low-level Marvel Comics villain Hydro-Man would be making an appearance in the upcoming Sony sequel. Well, the trailer for the movie finally arrived and that speculation became fact.

During the debut trailer for Far From Home, Tom Holland’s titular hero is seen fighting a variety of different villains over in Europe, including Hydro-Man. As we can see, he’s a behemoth of a creature, too big for Spider-Man to handle on his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the first look at Hydro-Man below!

In addition to Hydro-Man (who isn’t exactly named in the trailer, but come on that’s totally Hydro-Man), the trailer revealed looks at a couple of the other “elementals” that Spider-Man and Mysterio will be tasked with fighting in the movie. The first one that we see comes about halfway through the trailer, and seems to be made of stone or sand. Unfortunately, it isn’t the real Sandman, but it still looks to be a tough opponent nonetheless. The other villain seen in the trailer is some sort of lava or fire monster.

There are no official identities given to these villains in the trailer, but all three do look eerily similar, which leads to speculation that they may not even be completely real. A growing theory amongst fans is that Mysterio is behind the appearance of these creatures, and he is actually the one controlling them the entire time. This allows Mysterio to set himself up as the hero, when in fact he’s the one putting everyone in danger in the first place.

At this point, this is simply speculation as most of the movie’s details have been kept under wraps. Since Far From Home comes out after Avengers: Endgame, everything remains a pretty significant secret. What we do know, thanks to the trailer and the film’s official synopsis, is that Peter Parker somehow gets roped in with Nick Fury, and his life is about to change forever. Again.

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters on July 5th.