Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Video From Final Stop on Press Tour

Spider-Man: Far From Home finally hit theaters this week, which is extremely exciting except for one small drawback: the press tour is over. The videos of the cast, especially of Jake Gyllenhaal, have been a true delight and we’re very sad to see them end. However, the actor is still sharing some content from his travels to Instagram. Yesterday, the actor posted a compilation video from his tour’s final stop in Seoul.

“Korea was the last stop on the Spider-Man FFH Press Tour. Gonna miss traveling the world with @tomholland2013,” Gyllenhaal wrote.

As you can see, the video shows the actor meeting fans, learning the language, eating delicious-looking food, learning about shark piercing, admiring some Mysterio cosplay, and eating more food.

“I really truly love Korea, it’s such a wonderful country,” he says in the video.

Many fans commented on the post, mostly sad that the press tour has come to an end.

“Gonna miss the bromance,” @tomsposts2013 replied.

“I’m legitimately scared that Jake’s gonna disappear after this press tour is over,” @gllnhls wrote.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.