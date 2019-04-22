‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ LEGO Sets Launch With Free Avengers Tower Offer

LEGO has officially launched three new sets for Spider-Man: Far From Home after a reveal last week that has been thoroughly analyzed for spoilers. When you’re ready, you can order the Molten Man Battle, Stark Jet and the Drone Attack, and Hydro-Man Attack sets now. Not only that, LEGO will throw in an Avengers Tower set for free with any Marvel purchase from this link that totals over $75.

The official descriptions for all three of the new Spider-Man: Far From Home LEGO sets are available below.

76128 – Molten Man Battle (294 pieces – $29.99): Build an awesome fire monster and role-play a thrilling LEGO Marvel Spider-Man 76128 Molten Man Battle. The buildable Molten Man mechanical buildable toy figure features posable joints, a gripping claw, 6-stud rapid shooter, buildable ‘melting’ objects including half a car, street lamp and a traffic light attached to its body, molten lava elements and attachment points for minifigures. This Marvel toy includes 3 minifigures—Spider-Man, Mysterio and a firefighter—with weapons and accessories to play out exciting superhero scenes from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home movie.

76130 – Stark Jet and the Drone Attack (504 pieces – $69.99): Team up with Happy Hogan, Nick Fury, Mysterio and Spider-Man for an aerial battle in LEGO Marvel Spider-Man 76130 Stark Jet and the Drone Attack. This action-packed Spider-Man playset features a buildable Stark Jet airplane model toy with 2 stud shooters, adjustable wings, energy bomb storage compartment, dual minifigure cockpit with a rear passenger seat for Spider-Man and an opening hatch function. Press the button on the top of the jet to drop energy bombs or let Spider-Man swoop down on his spider web string. This creative building toy also includes 2 stud-shooting drones and 4 minifigures to role-play superhero scenes from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home movie.

76129 – Hydro-Man Attack (471 pieces – $39.99): Join Peter Parker and MJ for a romantic visit to Venice, then defend the city against the menacing water creature in LEGO Marvel Spider-Man 76129 Hydro-Man Attack. This action-packed construction toy features a canal-side café with a buildable coffee machine, outside table and minifigure seats and an explode function, plus a bridge with an explode function, attachment points for minifigures and an underground sewer with a LEGO rat figure. This Spider-Man playset also includes a gondola and 4 minifigures with weapons and accessories—including an interchangeable Spider-Man head for Peter Parker and 9 assorted web elements—for creative play and to recreate superhero scenes from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home movie.

Additional Spider-Man: Far From Home toys from Hasbro and Funko can be ordered here. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd, 2019.

