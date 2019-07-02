‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Reveals Best Look Yet at Mysterio and Spidey’s New Suits

New looks at Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), to debut in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home, have surfaced via Marvel Legends figures box art created by artist Jerry J. Wilson.

The full line of six-inch Hasbro figures, revealed Monday exclusively by ComicBook.com, includes red-and-black suit Spider-Man, stealth suit Spider-Man, and Mysterio as they appear in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, alongside Marvel Comics' Scorpion, Hydro-Man, Spider-Woman, and Doppelgänger Spider-Man. When the Build-a-Figure set is completed, collectors can assemble an exclusive Molten Man figure as seen in this summer's Far From Home.

When Mysterio joins the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, the costumed do-gooders are "brothers-in-arms," Holland revealed at Brazil's CCXP in December. An apparent superhero, Mysterio is backed by S.H.I.E.L.D. super-spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who hijacks Peter Parker's overseas class field trip and recruits the young superhero as part of a clandestine mission to defend Europe when the continent finds itself under siege from elemental-powered creatures.

"There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them," Gyllenhaal said at CCXP when revealing Mysterio's ties to the shadowy Fury.

"And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he's the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH Figure Assortment: Imagine the web-slinging, city-scaling action of SPIDER-MAN and his allies and enemies with these high quality, 6-inch scale figures from MARVEL LEGENDS. The premium, 6-inch MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES figures feature multiple points of articulation and are a great addition to any action figure collection. Fans and collectors can imagine action-packed scenes with these premium SPIDER-MAN figures, inspired by SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME and MARVEL SPIDER-MAN comics. Characters in this assortment include SPIDER-MAN, STEALTH SUIT SPIDER-MAN, DOPPLEGANGER SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-WOMAN, SCORPION, HYDRO MAN, and MARVEL'S MYSTERIO. MARVEL SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME 6-INCH Figure Assortment: Bring the action of SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME to life with this assortment of SPIDER-MAN movie figures! Each figure features an entertainment-inspired design and multiple points of articulation for poseable, action-packed fun! Characters in this assortment include STEALTH SUIT SPIDER-MAN, GLIDER GEAR SPIDER-MAN, UNDERCOVER SPIDER-MAN, CONCEPT SERIES MOLTEN MAN and MYSTERIO. Includes feature accessory.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.