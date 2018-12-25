‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Fan Fixes First Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Image by Adding Helmet

Fans are just beginning to get their first looks at Jake Gyllenhaal’s version of Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but that hasn’t stopped fans from making some slight modifications.

Twitter user @ShavedSheev_ recently shared their edit of the first official Mysterio promo art, which was featured in a recent issue of Empire Magazine. As several fans argued, the drawing just didn’t look right without Mysterio’s signature helmet, something they decided to amend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Far From Home trailer has yet to make its official debut, fans have already gotten an indication of what Mysterio’s role in the film will supposedly be.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures.” Gyllenhaal explained during the film’s recent CCXP panel. “And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them. And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Regardless of whatever role Mysterio has in Far From Home, it sounds like the film will be a bit of a post-Avengers 4 palette cleanser.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives on July 5, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019.