‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: New Look at Mysterio With Helmet Revealed on Merchandise

It’s still a little while until Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) officially debuts in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but we have a new look at his one-of-a-kind costume.

Concept art for Far From Home drink toppers have made their way online, which showcase 3D versions of Mysterio, Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The Mysterio topper sees the villain sporting his iconic fishbowl helmet, something that fans only got a glimpse of in Far From Home‘s first trailer.

While Mysterio will reportedly be working alongside Spider-Man and SHIELD in at least part of Far From Home, it sounds like the iconic character will have a few tricks up his sleeve.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures.” Gyllenhaal explained during the film’s recent CCXP panel. “And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them. And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Regardless of whatever role Mysterio has in Far From Home, it sounds like the film will have a unique role in a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

