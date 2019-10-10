Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan Makes an Epic Mysterio Cosplay

One of the great things about superhero movies is that the live-action, big screen adaptations of comic book characters provide endless inspiration to make their own creations, be it fan art or stories, or even cosplay. When it comes to Spider-Man: Far From Home, the film’s Mysterio in particular has been an inspiration for one fan who has created a truly incredible and detailed take on the character that looks so good you might mistake it for the real movie costume itself.

Reddit user u/GraysonFin recently shared a photo of the final version of his Mysterio costume and it has all the details, including the fishbowl helmet that obscures his face and some pretty incredible details on the triangle spells. They actually glow. It’s a pretty cool effect and you can check out the whole look below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, those details are pretty great — no illusions here, unlike Far From Home‘s Mysterio who ultimately ended up using elaborate illusions to get his revenge on Tony Stark by ultimately betraying Spider-Man and putting the blame for his death on the young hero as well as revealing his identity to the world. Of course, there’s always the chance that Mysterio’s death itself was also one of the baddie’s illusions. A fan recently noticed a very specific detail in Far From Home that could be a clue that Mysterio isn’t as dead as we think he is.

The fan, who originally posted their theory on Reddit, noted that when people die or are rendered unconscious their pupils dilate. However, in the close-up of Mysterio’s face after his death, there is no dilation. The assumption would be that either it’s a detail that just didn’t make it into the film or it’s a clue Mysterio lives. And the idea that Mysterio lives isn’t entirely out there. One Spider-Man producer has suggested that we may see more of the character.

“We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” Eric Carroll previously suggested. “We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal… and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.“

Other upcoming MCU films include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What do you think about this amazing Mysterio cosplay? Let us know in the comments below.