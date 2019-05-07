Spider-Man: Far From Home Reveals Best Closeup Look at Mysterio in Helmet

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home certainly delivered on the promise of serious Avengers: Endgame spoilers, but that wasn’t the only exciting thing about the new footage from the web-crawling franchise. There was seriously a lot going on with Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio in this trailer. He was introduced to Spider-Man as an ally, he dropped the bombshell that he’s from an alternate reality created by Thanos’ Snap (though there’s a good chance that could be a total lie), and he showed off an even better look at the incredibly comic-accurate costume he’ll be donning throughout the movie.

Those who have read Spider-Man comics for any length of time had serious concerns when it was revealed that Mysterio would be coming to the big screen. Bringing that costume and those powers to life were going to be a massive challenge for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the beloved franchise certainly delivered on the lofty expectations. Mysterio somehow looks true to the comics, accurate to the tone of the MCU, and fairly realistic all things considered.

In the first trailer for Far From Home, we got a glimpse at this awesome costume, but this week’s trailer took things to a whole new level. Mysterio was spotted in action on more than one occasion, with multiple scenes featuring his classic cloud helmet.

Most fans will tell you that Gyllenhaal as Mysterio is a fantastic addition to the franchise, especially when you consider that the actor had talked about taking on the role of Spider-Man for Sam Raimi and Sony more than a decade ago. While it seemed for a while like Gyllenhaal may never find his way back to the world of superheroes, he couldn’t pass up this unique opportunity.

“It’s great. He’s a great character,” Gyllenhaal said of Mysterio. “It’s one of those things, people have asked me for a number of years, ‘You wanna do a movie like that? If you were asked to, would you?’ And my response has always been, particularly since being at Sundance, so many of the stories have always been, for many years since I’ve been coming here, character-driven, and that has always been my desire, is to find something in that space, that seems to match my skill and also my own honesty. And it just so happened that it does with that part, so I’m glad that people feel excited about it.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters on July 2nd.

