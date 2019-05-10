Tom Holland Was Supposed to Post New Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer But He Forgot

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland admits he forgot to post the film’s second trailer, prefaced by a special spoiler warning recorded by Holland, to his social media.

“Well, it’s no secret I’m not very good at Instagram. I basically forgot to post the trailer,” Holland recounted on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I woke up in the morning — we were supposed to post it at six a.m. I couldn’t figure out why I was getting so many more followers. I was like, ‘This is great! What a great way to start the day!’ It was like a couple hundred thousand. I was like, ‘This is amazing!’ And then I start scrolling, and I see the trailer, and I panic, and I was trying to download the trailer from my email, and I couldn’t. So I had to FaceTime [Zendaya], and then she sent me a video of how to do it. So essentially I’m an old man.”

“It’s true,” Zendaya confirmed. “It’s really bad.”

Marvel Studios previously took advantage of both Holland’s infamous loose lips and his less than graceful handling of social media when the Spider-Man star was recruited to “accidentally” reveal the first Avengers: Infinity War teaser poster in November 2017.

Though Holland neglected to share the trailer responsibly, his Peter Parker will next have to step up in a major way when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) highjacks Parker’s European vacation and recruits the high schooler superhero in a fight against elemental monsters.

“You know in the last movie [Spider-Man: Homecoming], it was like he was ready to step up, but the world was telling him no. Now, the world is asking him to step up, and he’s not sure whether he’s ready for that level of responsibility,” director Jon Watts told Fandango.

“Like, he’s still a 16-year-old kid from Queens. It’s something I can relate to. I remember being a kid and you desperately want to be treated as an adult. But then suddenly you’re treated as an adult, and suddenly you realize that maybe it was better back when I was being treated as a kid. Once you cross that threshold, there’s no going back.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

