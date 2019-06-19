New Spider-Man: Far From Home TV Spots Reveals Peter Parker’s New Look

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have released new television spots for Spider-Man: Far From Home showing Peter Parker’s new look. The TV spot shows Nick Fury passing Tony Stark’s technologically advanced sunglasses onto Peter. He begins wearing them and his friends begin to take notice. You can watch the TV spot above.

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Spider-Man dealing with living up to Iron Man’s legacy while traveling abroad on a school trip to Europe. Iron Man was Spider-Man’s mentor, building costumes for him, recruiting him into the Superhero Civil War, and traveling to space with him in Avengers: Infinity War. It was the memory of Peter that motivated Tony to find a way to undo the snap. Ultimately it cost Tony his life to defeat Thanos and his army. Now the world needs a new superhero to step into Iron Man’s shoes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite everything Peter Parker has been through, director Jon Watts assures fans that this won’t be the start of a darker phase for Spidey. “[This] isn’t the start of a new, dark ’emo’ phase for Peter,” Watts tells Total Film magazine. “Even though he’s gone through all these dramatic and traumatic events, he’s still the same Peter Parker we know and love. It’s seeing how he deals with those things that’s interesting for me.”

According to the synopsis for the film, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!” The film is projected for a $170 million holiday weekend opening.

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as Mysterio.

What do you think of Peter Parker’s new look in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.