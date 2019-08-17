Spider-Man: Far From Home Rumored to Get Director’s Cut Re-Release in Movie Theaters

Earlier this year, Avengers: Endgame got a theatrical re-release with additional footage, but it may not be the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film to make its way back to theaters. It seems like Spider-Man: Far From Home may also be getting a re-release, this time being the Director’s Cut over Labor Day weekend.

According to a post to Reddit’s r/boxoffice sub by “natedoggcata”, Sony Pictures Entertainment has alerted theaters of Far From Home‘s Director’s Cut making it to the big screen for the holiday weekend.

According to “natedoggcata”, the email theaters received reads: “On August 30th, for Labor Day Weekend, Sony Pictures Entertainment will be reissuing a Director’s Cut of Spider-Man: Far From Home into theaters across the country. This Director’s Cut will feature unseen footage added back into the film for an all new Spider-Man experience. There will be a major marketing campaign behind this new cut, so we are asking for everyone’s support in playing the picture in both regular and PLF screens.”

While Reddit is an open forum where anyone can post, well, anything, “natedoggcata” notes in his post that he’s the manager of a theater, something that he’s mentioned in previous posts. In a specific post he gave some insight into theatergoer behavior, specifically with speculation as how people would react to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood given his previous experiences with audiences of The Wolf of Wall Street. It seems then, there could be some merit to the post and, if so, for Spider-Man fans it’s pretty exciting. Fans commenting on the Reddit post are already speculating that the Director’s Cut will likely feature the scenes from the trailer that didn’t make it to the initial theatrical release.

The release could also propel Spider-Man: Far From Home across the $400 million domestic box office threshold. The film is expected to hit $376 million domestic this weekend as well as $733 million at the international box office through Sunday according to Deadline, giving it a total of $1.109 billion — a sum that makes Spider-Man: Far From Home Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing global release ever.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

