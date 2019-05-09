Spider-Man: Far From Home Sadly Reveals That Thanos Got His Wish

Throughout the last decade of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man has proven to be a veritable thorn in the side of Thanos. And while the threat came to a head in Avengers: Endgame, the previous film showed an epic confrontation between the two in which the Mad Titan delivered an iconic line.

“You have my respects, Stark. When I’m done, half of humanity will still exist. I hope they remember you,” Thanos says, hinting at Iron Man’s death after the fight. But Tony Stark survives a bit longer, but sacrifices himself in order to thwart Thanos’ invasion of Earth in Avengers: Endgame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It turns out that Thanos’ words did ring true, as evidenced in the new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Take a look:

The new Spider-Man movie plays up Iron Man’s absence in this full trailer, pushing the young hero to step up in the wake of Tony Stark’s death. We’ll see if Peter Parker is able to rise up to the challenge when the film premieres this summer.

But it’s not just the denizens of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who are praising Iron Man. Fans are already feeling the impact of his absence, as the franchise will move forward without the involvement of Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com that Downey’s last day on set was surreal.

“Robert is one of the sweetest, warmest human beings in the world, but, also, I don’t think he likes to overindulge emotional moments,” Russo said during our special Game Over event. “It’s a hug and a handshake. And applause from the crew. And I think that’s the limit of what he wants. He feels like he did his job, and he’s happy, and he doesn’t want to wallow in it any more than he has to. It was significant for him. 11 years of his life.”

It’s hard to imagine the MCU without Downey involved, but the impact he’s had on the franchise is undeniable.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!