New Spider-Man Costumes Revealed for ‘Far From Home’

Back in September, some photos from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed Tom Holland’s Peter Parker donning an all-black stealth suit, similar to the one worn by the ever-popular Spider-Man Noir. Fast forward a couple of months to the opening of Comic Con Experience (CCXP) in Brazil, and we finally have a detailed, somewhat official look at the suit.

Several costume pieces from the film are located on the floor of the convention, and Wednesday’s first attendees have started posting photos from the suits online. Of course, the one that is instantly generating the most chatter is Spidey’s stealth look.

Check out the new suit in the photo below!

In addition to the black stealth outfit, Peter Parker is also getting an upgrade in terms of his regular Spider-Man attire. Instead of the classic blue and red costume, at least one of the suits in this film combines black and red to give Spidey and all-new look.

This suit was first seen when production went to New York, and fans took videos of Spider-Man zipping around the city with MJ.

CCXP is already shaping up to be a big event for Spider-Man: Far From Home. In addition to the suits, it’s been rumored that the film’s first trailer will be arriving on Saturday during Sony’s presentation at the convention. Whether or not the trailer will be released online remains to be seen. It’s worth noting that Sony revealed the first trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming during the same event back in 2016.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.