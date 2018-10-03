‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: New Stealth Suit Possibly Leaks

It looks like another Spider-Man suit could be in the cards for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A new set photo, which was shared by Twitter user @DailySpidey, seems to showcase a “stealth” Spider-Man suit (no, not a Venom suit). Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) can be seen wearing the suit at the top of a Ferris wheel, in a photo that you can check out below.

In the comics, Peter creates the stealth suit, which has the ability to turn invisible as it warps light and sound around it, in a defense against Hobgoblin. While it’s not entirely clear if this photo is legit, and what kind of context this stealth suit would be worn in to begin with, the possibility of it appearing in Far From Home will surely make fans excited. As set photos have already shown, the film will give Spidey his Spider-Man: Homecoming suit, as well as a possible new costume.

Far From Home will see Peter Parker going on a globe-trotting trip with his classmates, although it’s currently unclear when exactly in the MCU that occurs.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Either way, it sounds like fans should be prepared for a high-octane adventure.

“I can’t say much about the new Spider-Man but I will offer up that it will be both grander in scale and even funnier than the last one,” Dan Lebental, the film’s editor, teased earlier this summer. “The rest of the story will have to wait.”

