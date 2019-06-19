Tom Holland Accidentally Sent Robert Downey Jr. to Voicemail

Tom Holland is out with his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars to promote the new Marvel film. In the trailer for the movie, Holland’s character Peter Parker sends superspy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to voicemail. That inspired to FOX 5 DC’s entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy to ask Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya who the most famous person they ever sent to voicemail is.

“I accidentally sent Downey to voicemail like a week ago,” Holland revealed. His co-stars admitted they couldn’t top that, so Holland explained that Downey wasn’t too angry about it. “No, he was cool about it. He Facetimed me at like 2 o’clock in the morning and I canceled the call and I was like, ‘I don’t even know who that was,’ and then when I woke up in the morning I was like, ‘Oh my god, Downey I’m so sorry. How can I help you? What do you need?’ And he asked me for a video. Jon Favreau was winning some award and I guess I sent a video in that they played on the big screen which was basically saying how amazing Jon Favreau is.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Spider-Man dealing with living up to Iron Man’s legacy while traveling abroad on a school trip to Europe. Iron Man was Spider-Man’s mentor, building costumes for him, recruiting him into the Superhero Civil War, and traveling to space with him in Avengers: Infinity War. It was the memory of Peter that motivated Tony to find a way to undo the snap. Ultimately it cost Tony his life to defeat Thanos and his army. Now the world needs a new superhero to step into Iron Man’s shoes.

According to the synopsis for the film, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!” The film is projected for a $170 million holiday weekend opening.

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.