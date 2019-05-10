Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland Was Terrified to Be Cursed Out by Samuel L. Jackson

Acting opposite of Nick Fury star Samuel L. Jackson in Spider-Man: Far From Home proved “terrifying” for star Tom Holland.

Asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live if Jackson called his co-star a “bitch” on-screen or off — Jackson’s Fury says “Bitch, please, you’ve been to space” when Holland’s Peter Parker says he’s a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — Holland quipped, “Both. It’s terrifying.”

Was Holland thinking of Jackson’s iconic role as Jules Winnfield in the Quentin Tarantino-directed Pulp Fiction? “Absolutely,” Holland admitted. “He’s gonna shoot me in the head [laughs].”

As intimidating as it was, Holland added, “It’s kind of every young actor’s dream though to be called a bitch by Sam Jackson.”

When Fury and Spider-Man cross paths in Far From Home, the teenage superhero quickly learns the veteran super-spy is unlike late mentor-slash-father figure Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

“If Tony is like the supportive cool uncle, Fury’s more like the mean new stepdad. Fury doesn’t see himself in Peter Parker. Fury sees Peter Parker as an asset that he needs who is too preoccupied with a bunch of high school problems,” director Jon Watts told USA Today, adding he intended to use Jackson’s Fury in the preceding Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Part of my pitch for the very first movie was bringing Nick Fury in and making him the mean substitute teacher,” Watts said.

The dynamic, which is more If Looks Could Kill than James Bond, was an appealing aspect of Spider-Man’s oversea field trip — a school excursion hijacked by Fury when more pressing matters arise.

“You get to have this teenage James Bond character,” Watts said. “Total world-weary Nick Fury and enthusiastic New York teenager Peter Parker gallivanting across Europe – what’s more fun than that? You put them together and you have some good stuff.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

