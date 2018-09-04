‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Star Tom Holland Wishes Zendaya a Happy Birthday

Work on a movie set can be rigorous, but the stars of Spider-Man: Far From Home are getting some time in to celebrate a big occasion.

Spidey himself Tom Holland took to social media to pay respect to his co-star Zendaya, who plays Michelle Jones AKA MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two were hanging out on the streets of London to celebrate her birthday, as the actress just turned 22.

The two are likely to be back on set very soon, if they aren’t already, gearing up for the first Marvel Studios film taking place after the events of Avengers 4.

Because the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is such a huge event, Marvel Studios is doing its best to protect the secrets of the MCU after Earth’s Mightiest Heroes clash with Thanos for Round 2.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has previously spoken about how Spider-Man: Far From Home will set the stage for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it feeds directly out of Avengers 4.

“There are still things that are key elements to a lot of our characters in their comic incarnations that we haven’t even done yet for characters who have had three or four movies,” he said to the Associated Press. “It is an amazing wealth of creative material to pull from.”

When the title of “Far From Home” was first released, Feige told ComicBook.com that it will serve the same kind of function as Ant-Man and the Wasp did after Avengers: Infinity War.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie. The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

We’ll learn more as we get closer to Avengers 4 and, ultimately, the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.