Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Zendaya Confirms Her New Red Hair Is A MJ Homage

Spider-Man: Far From Home isn’t far out from theaters these days. In a matter of weeks, the sequel will go live, and fans are eager to see what the movie will hold. Of course, all eyes are on the film’s cast as international premieres begin going down, and it seems Zendaya is taking things to the next level.

After all, the actress had made herself a bit closer to Mary Jane Watson, and Zendaya admits the choice was made in honor of Spider-Man instead of some fluke.

And what might that decision be? Well, her flaming red hair wasn’t done on accident, okay?

MJ homage ♥️ — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 17, 2019

Recently, Zendaya showed up at the latest premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home with gorgeous red hair. The burgundy look seems like it came straight from the pages of a Spider-Man comic, and fans were quick to hit up Zendaya online about the dye job. Many were curious if she did so to honor Spider-Man in particular, and the star confirmed the theories with a simple tweet:

“MJ homage,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji to the end.

Of course, fans have been quick to celebrate the touching homage, and it has prompted new chatter about where Spider-Man: Far From Home will take MJ next. The first solo Spider-Man outing of the MCU saw MJ introduce herself as Michelle, and fans were curious if Zendaya would even be overseeing the role traditionally carried by MJ. Now, it seems the actress is making her place in the MCU well known and fully public thanks to her new hairdo. The only question now is whether or not MJ will pluck up the courage to kiss Spider-Man upside down this summer when Spider-Man: Far From Home launches into theaters.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.