Everything Wrong With ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ According to CinemaSins

Spider-Man: Homecoming was the sixth Spider-Man movie released since Sam Raimi’s initial take on the character in 2002 and quite possibly the best version of the iconic webslinger yet. The film, which officially brought Spidey into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, did well both with fans and the box office so, naturally, Cinema Sins has weighed in with everything wrong with the friendly neighborhood superhero film.

Cinema Sins has released their “Everything Wrong with Spider-Man: Homecoming in 11 Minutes or Less” take on the film, coming up with 89 sins for the movie. You can check out the whole video above.

While the folks at Cinema Sins admits more than a few times in the video that there is a lot they really like about Spider-Man: Homecoming, many of their critiques are not spot-on with one of the biggest recurring gripes being the heavy involvement of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) with Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) development into Spider-Man. Specifically, the video takes issue with the Spider suit being so full of technology (such as the taser webs) and the JARVIS-like AI, noting that it pretty much turns Peter into a version of Iron Man. They also question whether Peter even has Spidey Sense considering how much Tony’s suit does for him.

There are other issues as well. They point out that the obsession with Aunt May (Marissa Tomei) quickly goes from funny to weird and obsessive as well as that Peter was pretty much put in a situation where he had to defy Tony’s directions to call Happy when things went down because, well, Happy never answers his phone. The sharpest critique, however, comes in the first few moments of the video where Cinema Sins notes how messed up the MCU timeline is — a puzzle that audiences have tried to figure out since Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s release. And while clever fans in Reddit’s Marvel Studios subreddit may have figured out how the timeline works thanks to information found on the movie’s Blu-ray cover, that clarification doesn’t help in context of the movie itself. There’s also the matter of the movie making sure to point out that it’s an entry in the MCU despite being an offering from Sony.

But for all those sins, they also make point out some of the funnier “sins” in the movie, namely that the scene where the coach has to show the video with Captain America (Steve Rogers) and points out that he’s “pretty sure this guy’s a war criminal now, but whatever” is, as the video says, “public school in a nutshell.” That, and they point out that the movie kind of functions as Iron Man 4, complete with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available on Blu-ray and DVD.