The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs Plays Peter Parker in Spider-Man Horror Movie

The Walking Dead alum Chandler Riggs is going from zombie bites to radioactive spider bites. Riggs will play Peter Parker in a "horror Spider-Man fan film" from director Andy Chen, whose Shrek horror fan film, "Fiona," has been watched nearly three million times on YouTube. Chen shared a peek at the unofficial project to his Instagram, and the first footage of Riggs as the spider-bitten Peter Parker began making the rounds on social media after a fan shared a viral clip from Chen's TikTok page. Chen expects to release the as-yet-untitled fan film on YouTube before the end of 2023.

The brief reel (set to music from Spider-Man: Homecoming) shows Riggs as Peter Parker discovering his spider-like powers in his bedroom before climbing the walls. The footage (below) has racked up nearly two million views after being posted to Twitter/X.

I don’t know if this has made the rounds of Twitter yet but a guy I saw on TikTok named Andy Chen who is doing a Spider-Man fan film with Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs as Peter Parker. pic.twitter.com/Y2I7FSaRP6 — Nicholas (@NicholasPas5) November 8, 2023

"I had this idea to make a horror Spider-Man fan film soon after my Shrek horror film blew up," Chen wrote on Instagram. Plot details are undisclosed, but the cast includes Carl Addicott as Uncle Ben Parker, Holgie Forrester as Aunt May, Willy's Wonderland actress Caylee Cown as Gwen Stacy, Kyra Gardner as Mary Jane Watson, and Andrew Hernon as J. Jonah Jameson.

Riggs played Carl Grimes on the first eight seasons of The Walking Dead. Since 2018, Riggs has appeared on the ABC dramedy A Million Little Things, the independent films Only and Inherit the Viper, and most recently, voicing Superman in DC's straight-to-video animated movie Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part One.

In 2015, Riggs revealed he auditioned to (officially) play a rebooted Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, a role that would ultimately go to Tom Holland as the Peter Parker of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Riggs also auditioned to play a younger Han Solo in the Star Wars prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story.)

"I auditioned for Spider-Man," Riggs told ComicBook back in 2018, following his exit from The Walking Dead. "I auditioned for Han Solo, all those big movies. I would love to do something like that. It would be awesome, especially now that I have a lot more free time. It would be really, really cool."

That same year, Riggs revealed he enrolled in acting classes and was focusing on his career as a musician. Riggs produces and performs electronic music under his DJ handle "Eclipse."