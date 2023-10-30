Spider-Man's Forgotten Sidekick Stars in Marvel's Spider-Boy #1 Preview

Spider-Boy, Spider-Boy, does whatever a Spider-Boy does... what does a Spider-Boy do, anyway? Apparently, the pint-size pun-maker throws down with one of his deadliest foes: Gutterball, the bowling alley bandit. The bowling ball-headed baddie strikes out in preview pages from Marvel's Spider-Boy #1 (out November 1st), starring Spider-Man's secret sidekick. Young Bailey Briggs — the unforgettable and spectacular Spider-Boy — has been forgotten by everyone who ever knew him... including Spider-Man. (In Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man, Spider-Boy was one of the Spider-People severed from the Web of Life and Destiny by the ancient Wasp totem Shathra, erasing him from existence.)

After Araña rewove the fabric of reality to restore the erased Spiders, including the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman and the Kaine Parker Scarlet Spider, the psychic Madame Web confirmed that Bailey Briggs belongs to Earth-616. So why doesn't anyone remember him? In Spider-Boy #1, Bailey is the only one who recalls the three years he spent helping out as Spider-Boy — only for the Daily Bugle to brand the bug as an "urban myth or a monster among us."

"Spider-Man isn't supposed to have a sidekick. That's just wrong on so many levels. And that is exactly why we are going to have so much fun with this," Slott, writer of Spider-Boy, told Marvel.com. "Both this character—and this new title—are going to break all the rules. Bailey Briggs is going to have over-the-top adventures in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe. He'll be facing off against a mix of both all-new villains and fan-favorite Spidey bad guys. The one thing we can promise you, whenever you pick up a copy of Spider-Boy, we are going to take the weirdest and wildest swings with every single story! Our goal is to get every reader to ask two questions: 'What in the hell did I just read?!' and 'When is the NEXT one coming out?!'"

Written by Slott (The Amazing Spider-Man, Superior Spider-Man) with art by Paco Medina (X-Men: Before the Fall – Sinister Four), Spider-Boy #1 swings onto stands November 1st. Check out the preview pages below.