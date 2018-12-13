‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Post-Credits Scene Reveals SPOILER

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now swinging into theaters, and since it’s a Marvel animated movie, there should be no surprise that Into the Spider-Verse has a post-credits scene to share with patient fans who are willing to stick around for it.

Below you’ll find the SPOILERY details of what happens in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s hilarious post-credits scene – but only if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

*

The post-credits sequence of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse replays the film’s longest-running gag, in which each of the different Spider-Man characters from different realities each get a voiceover monologue telling their respective origin stories. After the film, one Spider-Man who got left out of the action of the theatrical film steps up to make his presence known in the post-credits scene: Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099!

Spider-Man 2099 reveals that he’s somehow been monitoring the events of the preceding movie (future tech, I guess), and seeing how Kingpin’s particle collider offers the opportunity for interdimensional travel, Miguel decides to embark on a mission of his own: Going back in time to a key point in Spider-Man’s history to change the past!

As it turns out, this reveal is a setup for a another great gag, as the “past” Miguel travels to is actually a scene from the classic 1967 Spider-Man animated series – and not just any scene. It’s actually a scene from the famous episode “Double Identity”, in which two identical versions of Spider-Man are standing and pointing at one another – a screenshot which exploded into one of the more popular memes around the Internet. In the Spider-Verse version, it’s ’60s animated Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2099 having the finger-pointing standoff, with the scene mimicking the cheap animation style of the ’60s cartoon. It’s pretty hilarious.

The final layer to this fantastic little post-credits scene is that there’s a major celebrity voice providing the vocals for Spider-Man 2099: Star Wars star Oscar Isaac!

Now that fans are realizing that both Spider-Man 2099 (a longtime fan-fav) and Oscaar Isaac are both part of the Spider-Verse universe, buzz is already growing for Spider-Man 2099 to be featured in the already-announced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, or possibly get his own spinoff. Hard to tell right now if Oscar Isaac was just having some cameo fun or setting the stage for a larger role to come – but we know which option we’re leaning toward!

You can read our 5-Star Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Review HERE – or watch the video review above!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now in theaters. Venom is now on home video. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.