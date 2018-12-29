‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Fan Art Imagines Miles Morales as Venom

Sony Pictures’ first animated Spider-Man movie has been a smashing success, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse expanding the canon in new and exciting ways. And while the film included many different classic Marvel villains, it didn’t not include the symbiote suit or a variation of Venom.

Now a piece of fan art imagines Miles Morales’ encounter with the symbiote, transforming him into a version of Venom rather than giving him a black Spider-Man costume. Take a look below:

While Venom did not play a part in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s a good chance the symbiote could appear in a future film. After all, both Miles and Gwen Stacy have had their own important storylines dealing with the alien life form.

Miles’ fight with Venom resulted in the death of his mother Rio Morales, though she was later resurrected after the Secret Wars event. Gwen was overtaken by the symbiote in a recent storyline that saw her clash with Daredevil over the fate of her father.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will see Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales return, as stated by producer Amy Pascal. The movie will apparently feature the blossoming romance between two characters, a plot thread that was abandoned from Phil Lord’s original script.

With the popularity of Venom after his own solo movie, this would be a good opportunity to introduce the character in the animated universe. But there’s also the chance to include the character in Gwen Stacy’s own spinoff movie, which will include Spider-Woman and Silk.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld recently spoke about the upcoming Spider-Gwen spinoff, expressing gratitude for having the opportunity to continue playing the breakout character from Into the Spider-Verse.

“Oh my goodness. To be a part of this and play this strong female superhero, in this film particularly, is quite a privilege,” Steinfeld said to Entertainment Tonight. “The thought of a spinoff is incredible. If that were to ever happen, I would be honored to be a part of it. I would love that opportunity. Anything to do something like this again with these people would be an honor.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters everywhere.