Marvel Fan Imagines What Live-Action Spider-Man Suits Would Look Like in ‘Into the Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced a slew of beloved characters to general audiences when it made its Oscar-winning debut last year. If you were among those hoping that the previous big-screen iterations of the character would have appeared in the film, a new array of fanart is right up your alley.

Fan artist not_chezboi recently imagined what Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland‘s iterations of Spider-Man would have theoretically looked like in Spider-Verse. You can check them out below.

Spider-Verse largely revolved around portrayals of the web-slinger previously unseen on the big screen, with Chris Pine and Jake Johnson playing two different versions of Peter Parker. But at one point in time, the possibility of having cameos from the previous live-action Spider-Men was definitely brought up.

“There was [discussion],” co-director Rodney Rothman said in a previous interview. “There were many thoughts about where we could put Tobey Maguire and others. I think after this film, those thoughts might have a little more traction. But before this movie, and introducing the idea of the ‘Spider-Verse’ to the audience, I think everybody was afraid that it would just really confuse people. But wow, it would have been fun.”

With a proper sequel and a female-centric spinoff currently in development, it’s safe to say that the larger Spider-Verse will continue to be explored, so fans will have to wait and see if Maguire, Garfield, or Holland eventually play a part in that. Either way, the first film certainly succeeded in making more and more people fall in love with Spider-Man.

“We were working so hard, we were very late in delivering the film so we didn’t really have a moment of pause before the reactions started pouring in,” co-director Bob Perisichetti said at the beginning of this year. “So it was kind of shocking to immediately go from the mix stage to a premiere and a release, but the positivity has been so incredible. There’s one really good story that Rodney has, but I’ve got one that I shared with you from a father of a really good friend of my son who saw this movie and sent a really incredible DM to me about how he grew up in Brooklyn, how he was this sort of really nerdy somewhat cool kid who loved Peter Parker and saw this film with his son and was just talking about how if he had this when he was a kid how much this would’ve meant to him. And he was so happy to share it with his son. So for me, it’s those moments that just make you go, ‘Oh, this is wonderful.’”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital.