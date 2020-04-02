Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Has Impressive Response to Tom Holland’s Handstand Shirt Challenge

While people are saying at home to self-isolate, Tom Holland is out there making the Internet a better place. The actor known for playing Spider-Man recently challenged some of his Marvel co-stars to push-ups via social media, and now he’s back with an even more impressive feat. The actor returned to Instagram yesterday with the new “handstand shirt challenge” and challenged his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star, Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as Ryan Reynolds. While Reynolds wanted no part in this taxing challenge, Gyllenhaal decided to accept and his results were just as impressive as Holland’s.

In the video, Gyllenhaal manages to flawlessly put on a shirt while doing a handstand and we just can’t look away! The post is in the actor’s Instagram Stories and will soon disappear, but luckily fans have already shared the clip to Twitter. You can check out Gyllenhaal’s skills in the post below:

everybody say thank you tom hollandpic.twitter.com/AKO4lHl5Er — lina (@filmcherries) April 2, 2020

Recently, Gyllenhaal had some more fun on Instagram when he shared BossLogic’s “Bubble Man” poster, which mixed Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio look with another one of his characters: Jimmy Livingston from Bubble Boy (2001). While there’s no official word yet if Gyllenhaal will be returning to play Mysterio, Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently teased that the Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 story is “insane.” Speaking with Inquirer.Net, Tom Holland confirmed earlier reports that Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will be shooting this summer: “I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting ‘Spider-Man 3’ in July in Atlanta.” Unfortunately, with the threat of COVID-19, it’s unclear if production is still set for the summer.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow (release date TBD), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.