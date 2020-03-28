Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Is Loving BossLogic’s Latest Poster

With the threat of the novel coronavirus keeping people indoors, movie theatres have shut down, causing the delay of many films, including Marvel's upcoming Black Widow. In these uncertain times, people could certainly use a hero, and online artist BossLogic recently created his own by combining Marvel villain Mysterio's costume with a previous character played by Jake Gyllenhaal: Jimmy Livingston, the titular character in the 2001 comedy Bubble Boy. Gyllenhaal's character was born with no immunities, so he's forced to live his life in a plastic bubble (much like The Boy in the Plastic Bubble, the 1976 made-for-tv movie starring John Travolta). BossLogic's recent post caught the attention of Gyllenhaal, who shared it to his own Instagram account.

“The world he thought to be safe has just turned to chaos, now Jimmy went back into the bubble where he felt safest.... But this time with a vengeance and upgraded, determined to find and kill the virus for taking away Chloe from his life @jakegyllenhaal is Bubble Man,” BossLogic wrote. “Leave it to my man @bosslogic to bring a smile to my face. We’re already hard at work on never bringing this to any screen anywhere ever,” Gyllenhaal replied. You can check out the artwork in the post below:

While there's no official word yet if Gyllenhaal will be returning to play Mysterio, Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently teased that the story is "insane." Speaking with Inquirer.Net, Tom Holland confirmed earlier reports that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will be shooting this summer: "I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3' in July in Atlanta." Unfortunately, with the threat of COVID-19, it's unclear if production is still set for the summer.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow (release date TBD), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.