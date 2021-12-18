Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast Recaps Homecoming and Far From Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is having a huge weekend! Not only is the new Marvel movie shattering box office records, but it’s currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics score of 94% after 273 reviews and an impressive audience score of 99% after 10,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com’s Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it “a blast to watch.” However, if you haven’t made it to the movie yet and still need a refresher course on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Way Home, the cast of the films have you covered.

“The cast catches you up with a 60-second recap of ALL the big moments from #SpiderManHomecoming and #SpiderManFarFromHome! #SpiderManNoWayHome is now playing exclusively in movie theaters,” Marvel wrote on Twitter. You can watch Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) recap the Spider-Man movies below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holland also took to social media today to celebrate No Way Home‘s box office success. “Wow, guys I can’t believe these numbers. You made this possible. Your love and support means the world to me. Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven’t seen Spider-Man no way home yet… merry Christmas and you know what to do ♥️,” Holland wrote on Instagram.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage

