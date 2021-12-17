Spider-Man: No Way Home Audience Reaction To Big Moment Goes Viral

Audience reactions to Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s big moments are already going viral. On TikTok and Twitter, people are finding some joy in the biggest reveals from the film. Wonders of Magic on TikTok posted a spoiler-free reaction to one of these scenes and fans are literally jumping out of their chairs because of what’s going on in front of them. The biggest surprises in No Way Home are worthy of that kind of response. Without spoiling anything, this movie is a true blue love letter to every version of Spider-Man that’s come before. If you enjoy the Web-Slinger in any capacity, you’re going to enjoy yourself. But, more broadly, if you enjoy Marvel and anything associated with the franchise, you’re going to have a blast. Check out that wicked fan reaction down below:

Tom Holland hasn’t been biting his tongue in the lead-up to this film. He told CinePOP that he believed No Way Home was larger than Avengers: Endgame. So far, the Spider-Man film is challenging that opening weekend at the box office, and that is staggering considering the pandemic.

“I think the movie’s bigger than Endgame,” he claimed. “Because of the cinematic history which it holds. Endgame is a masterpiece. I love Endgame and to be a part of it was incredible, this culmination of 10 years of work that was all leading to this moment. But this Spider-Man movie is 20 years of work. It’s three different universes. No one could have ever dreamt that Sony and Marvel and Marvel would be able to bring them all together. You know, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, the Lizard, Sandman, they’re all back and they’re in one movie and it’s amazing. It’s mind-blowing.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a synopsis if you’re not trying to avoid every spoiler known to man.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

