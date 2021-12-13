Spider-Man: No Way Home Planned to Keep Villains Secret, Tease “Civil War” With Doctor Strange

At one point during post-production, Sony was planning on having a much different marketing scheme for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Instead of focusing on the multiversal aspect of the film—including showing off all the villains included in the picture—the studios behind the movie wanted to focus on the growing rift between Tom Holland’s eponymous web-slinger and the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch).

As fate would have it, however, the villains included in the movie leaked one-by-one, and Sony decided to alter its plans for promoting the movie. Holland himself revealed the tidbit to Yahoo! Entertainment, saying Sony wanted to put a spotlight on the “civil war” between the two Avengers.

“Remember when that was the initial marketing plan? The initial plan was to make the film seem like a civil war between myself and Doctor Strange and they were gonna keep everything a secret. That is impossible,” Holland told the website.

With so many surprises still in store, the actor did admit he’s “pretty tired of constantly lying and deceiving people.” Adding that his conscience is weighing pretty heavy now.

Holland’s costar Zendaya added that No Way Home makes it so virtually anything is possible within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s really cool and I think that’s part of the excitement and the fun — the theories and the ideas and possibilities,” the star added.

“There now is, because of the multiverse, literally an infinite amount of possibilities of what this film could be or could turn into. I think everybody should just go into it with no expectations and just have fun.”

Holland and Zendaya will be joined by the likes of Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei, who are reprising their roles as Ned and Aunt May from the two previous MCU movies. Also returning include Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Jamie Foxx (Electro), and plenty of other speculations that have yet to be confirmed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!