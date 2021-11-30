Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer Addresses All of the Leaks Affecting the Movie

We’re officially a few weeks away from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and anticipation for the Marvel blockbuster has arguably reached an Internet-breaking fever pitch. Over the past several months, the film has been hit with an ever-growing number of leaks and rumors surrounding trailers, plot details, or potential character cameos, only adding to the eagerness among some fans. While we’ll have to wait and see the film to get full context for everything, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal recently addressed the leaks in a pretty significant way.

“Boy, you could probably answer that question,” Pascal recently said to Fandango. “You know. Yes, we’ve been… we don’t want to spoil things for people, you know? That’s one of the problems with movies is that people know everything before they walk into the theater. So we’ve been trying to make sure people get the full theatrical experience when they go to the movie. And yeah, you try to never confirm anything in any movie, but this one is a big one.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.