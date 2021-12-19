Spider-Man: No Way Home Earns Third-Biggest Global Debut Ever

The weekend box office results are in and Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to dominate the weekend despite the threat of the Omicron variant. The newest Marvel movie is shattering box office records and even managed to rake in $121 million on Friday alone. Overall, it’s estimated to earn $253 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. However, North America isn’t the only place the movie is having success. According to Variety, the movie has earned $587 million globally, making it the third-biggest global debut in history.

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s global box office success falls only behind Avengers: Endgame ($1.2 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($640 million). The threequel’s big takeaway has many wondering what records it could have beaten if the pandemic wasn’t still a huge threat.

“This weekend’s historic Spider-Man: No Way Home results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve,” Tom Rothman, Sony’s Motion Picture Group chairman and CEO, said. “All of us at Sony Pictures, are deeply grateful to the fabulous talent, both in front of and behind the camera, that produced such a landmark film. Thanks to their brilliant work, this Christmas everyone can enjoy the big screen gift of 2021’s mightiest Super Hero -your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics score of 94% after 278 reviews, but its audience score is even more impressive. At the time of this writing, the movie is up on the review site with a 99% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. However, COVID concerns are still affecting some screenings. Holland was supposed to make appearances at theaters this week but canceled due to the new Omicron variant. According to Variety, Holland and a special guest had planned to surprise theater-goers at screenings on Friday in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre and AMC at The Grove mall. However, the plan was canceled hours before due to COVID-19 concerns. Apparently, concerns about crowd control issues were also a factor.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

