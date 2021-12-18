Spider-Man: No Way Home Headed Toward $240 Million+ Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is looking toward one of the biggest opening weekends of all time despite concerns about COVID-19’s omicron variant spreading. Estimates suggest Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $125 million in its opening day, the second-highest opening day in box officer history behind only Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. That puts the film on track for an opening weekend gross of more than $240 million. That’d be the fourth-highest opening weekend ever, though Star Wars: The Force Awaken‘s $247 million opening weekend total is still within reach. No Way Home‘s success largely stems from a palpable sense of excitement among fans, mainly due to rumors of surprise appearances by past Spider-Man actors. Still, critics have felt good about the movie as well. ComicBook.com‘s Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, closing out his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies before focusing on the Fantastic Four. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Opening Weekend

Total: $242 million

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei.

2. Encanto

Week Four

Weekend: $6.6. million

$6.6. million Total: $81.6 million

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Jared Bush and Byron Howard directed Encanto, and writer Charise Castro Smith co-directed. The film feature songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and Wilmer Valderrama.

3. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Week Five

Weekend: $3.6 million

$3.6 million Total: $117.5 million

When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Jason Reitman directs Ghostbusters: Afterlife from a script he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver.

4. West Side Story

Week Two

Weekend: $3.4 million

$3.4 million Total: $17.9 million



Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets.

Steven Spielberg directs West Side Story from a screenplay written by Tony Kushner, based on the stage musical of the same name by West Side Story by Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents (itself based on William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet). The film stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno.

5. Nightmare Alley

Opening Weekend

Total: $3.25 million

In 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle endears himself to a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband at a traveling carnival. Using newly acquired knowledge, Carlisle crafts a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Hoping for a big score, he soon hatches a scheme to con a dangerous tycoon with help from a mysterious psychiatrist who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

Guillermo del Toro directs Nightmare Alley from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kim Morgan, based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name. It stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn.

6. House of Gucci

Week FOur

Weekend: $1.87 million

$1.87 million Total: $44.9 million



When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge — and ultimately murder.

Ridley Scott directed House of Gucci, based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The film stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

7. Pushpa: The Rise

Opening Weekend

Total: $1.32 million

Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organization.

Sukumar wrote and directed Pushpa: The Rise. It stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

8. Eternals

Week Seven

Weekend: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Total: $163.7 million



The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants.

Chloé Zhao directed Eternals from a screenplay she co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, based on the Marvel Comics created by Jack Kirby. The film stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

9. Clifford the Big Red Dog

Week Six

Weekend: $425,000

$425,000 Total: $48.6 million

When Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle set out on an adventure that takes a bite out of the Big Apple.

Walt Becker directs Clifford the Big Red Dog, an adaptation of Norman Birdwell’s children’s books series. The film stars Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, Kenan Thompson, and John Cleese.

10. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Week Four

Weekend: $300,000

$300,000 Total: $16.75 million



Welcome to Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corp. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland, a dying town with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Johannes Roberts directed Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, based on the first two installments of Capcom’s Resident Evil video game series. It stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough.