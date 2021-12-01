Spider-Man: No Way Home Rating Revealed





Spider-Man: No Way Home has an official rating after two massive trailers. Tom Holland’s latest outing as the Marvel hero will be PG-13. It gained that rating because of “sequences of action/violence, some language, and brief suggestive comments.” That all tracks based on comments from Holland and the rest of the cast members heading into No Way Home. All of the stars are saying that this entry in the Spider-Man franchise is a little bit darker than the last two MCU movies featuring the character were. In the scheme of things, all of these multiversal villains aren’t playing around with Spider-Man this time. It’s pretty commonplace to see the hero a little battle-scarred. Multiple parts of the two trailers for No Way Home showcase Holland’s character looking more than a little ruffled. Some of the language will probably be pretty down the line for a slightly-older family film of this pedigree.

The current Spider-Man star talked to TV Globo about the darker elements of the next film. He said, “There are some fight scenes in this movie that are very violent. And it’s a fighting style different from what we’ve seen before. But really you will get to see Spider-Man using his fists in a ‘fight or flight’ situation.”

During the screening for the trailer, Holland added, “You’re going to see a style of fighting like you’ve never seen in a Spider-Man movie before, and that was down to our stunt coordinator George Cottle. They designed these fights to shock you guys, to really put you on your back feet. And when we were shooting this one scene in particular, it’s like this, I reckon a 35-beat fight scene between myself and one of the villains, and we shot it over and over and over again over three or four days, and I remember my knuckles were all bloody and I was knackered and we were fighting and fighting. In all fairness, it was awful, it was such a difficult time, but in the film, it’s so spectacular and it is so overwhelming and you’ve never seen Peter Parker quite like it. I’m really excited to see what you guys think.”

Here’s the latest description for No Way Home:

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

