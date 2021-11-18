Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Teases Fight Scene “You’ve Never Seen Before”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next month and Marvel fans are eager to find out what’s in store for Tom Holland’s Spidey. A new trailer for the movie was released this week, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are many other casting rumors surrounding the film, but Holland denies that former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are in the film. However, the young actor has teased a lot of excitement from No Way Home. During a fan event this week, Holland showed up for a screening of the new trailer, and hinted at some big actions sequences.

“You’re going to see a style of fighting like you’ve never seen in a Spider-Man movie before, and that was down to our stunt coordinator George Cottle. They designed these fights to shock you guys, to really put you on your back feet. And when we were shooting this one scene in particular, it’s like this, I reckon a 35-beat fight scene between myself and one of the villains, and we shot it over and over and over again over three or four days, and I remember my knuckles were all bloody and I was knackered and we were fighting and fighting. In all fairness, it was awful, it was such a difficult time, but in the film, it’s so spectacular and it is so overwhelming and you’ve never seen Peter Parker quite like it. I’m really excited to see what you guys think,” Holland shared. You can check out the video of him below:

Total Film recently spoke with Holland and he made it clear that no matter what, he would be there for the next actor that got to wear the Spider-Man mask. “When they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, whether it’s next year or in five years, I’ll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man,” Holland explained. “Because it’s huge. It’s absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you’re representing Spider-Man. It’s tough. It’s taxing sometimes. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get absolutely wasted, and not have to worry about the ramifications of the public scrutiny of: ‘Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.