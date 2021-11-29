Spider-Man: No Way Home Wraps A Bow On 20 Years On The Character

The upcoming premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home will put a bow on Sony Pictures’ 20-year run of releasing Spidey movies on the big screen. Producer Amy Pascal is helping to promote Sony’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios, which also involves Spider-Monday tickets now going on sale for the much-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland. The film in ways marks the end of an era, with the Holland movies delivering a third reboot of the character following portrayals from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Pascal discussed how No Way Home is a culmination of two decades’ worth of Spider-Man feature films.

Amy Pascal talked with Fandango about the historic Spider-Man: No Way Home. When asked about the movie wrapping a bow on 20 years of live-action movies, she responded, “Well, here’s what I would say. I would say that it’s the culmination of the Homecoming trilogy, of the story of Tom Holland becoming the Spider-Man that we’ve all been waiting for him to be. It certainly tells that story and it does… and as you know from seeing the trailers, it does bring some of the characters from the early movies together. And yes, wrapping a bow around it sounds nice.”

Fans are familiar with big-budget flicks finishing their storylines with a 3-movie trilogy, so it’s not too surprising to hear that Spider-Man: No Way Home concludes the beginning of Tom Holland’s journey as the web-slinger that began in Spider-Man: Homecoming — though it could be argued the film that started it all was Captain America: Civil War, which introduced fans to Holland’s Spider-Man. What helps No Way Home come across as a conclusion are the villainous guest-stars returning from previous installments: Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Rhys Ifans as Lizard.

It all started in 2002 when Tobey Maguire put on the red-and-blue superhero costume in Spider-Man. He would star in two more movies — 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and 2007’s Spider-Man 3 — before Sony Pictures rebooted the franchise with Andrew Garfield for 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Of course, there are also rumors Maguire and Garfield have secret cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home, though that has yet to be officially confirmed.

In what will be good news to fans, Sony has three more Marvel-produced Spider-Man movies in the works. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal added. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

