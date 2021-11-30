Tom Holland Promises “Very Violent” Fight Scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Immediately after the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home found itself online, fans began speculating which characters may meet their untimely end in the threequel. As it turns out, those speculations may not be completely unfounded. Tom Holland and his castmates are beginning to start their globetrotting press tour for the film and in one interview, Holland suggested some of the fights fans will end up seeing in the film are more violent than anything in any previous Spidey movies.

“There are some fight scenes in this movie that are very violent. And it’s a fighting style different from what we’ve seen before. But really you will get to see Spider-Man using his fists in a ‘fight or flight’ situation,” the Spider-man star told TV Globo. A translation of the interview has started to circulate on Twitter.

Judging by what we’ve seen of the movie so far, there will be plenty of opportunities for fights to take place. Taking the fact at least five different Spider-Man villains are in the movie and combining it with the idea Holland’s Peter Parker will even skirmish with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), there ought to be plenty of fireworks to be had.

As the actor himself previously stated, much of the fighting—and the cast’s involvement, for that matter—was hidden largely in part of the secrecy surrounding the production.

“It’s actually a funny story when I met Willem for the first time. Obviously, at that time, all of the villains in the film, it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on. Naturally, these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life,” Holland revealed. “I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, ‘Watch out, mate.’ He took his cloak off, and I almost got really scared — Oh shit, the Goblin’s here.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.