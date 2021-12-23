Spider-Man: No Way Home Stunt Performer Reveals Spoilery Behind-the-Scenes Photos

One of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s stunt performers revealed some spoiler-y behind-the-scenes photos this week. Zendaya’s stunt doubt Jade Bell decided to have some fun with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s stunt doubles. It seems as though some fans were shocked by the admission on social media. But, the movie has made so much money and Marvel has clearly acknowledged the existence of both The Amazing Spider-Man and Tobey Maguire’s version at this point. When entire social media clips for the film are showing off the final scene, it’s not that big of a shock to see some of the cast cut loose a bit. Even with that being the case, fans are very vigilant for spoilers, which probably prompted Bell to try and understand that plight for the fans. These sorts of behind-the-scenes posts are going to start flooding social media soon. So, fans might want to get ready for that.

Series star Tom Holland actually gave his stunt performers some love on Instagram this week too. Greg Towny and Luke Scott actually helped bring the Web-Slinger to life with their contributions to the series. Spider-Man has to acknowledge their efforts himself when the moment arises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/BackToPlayMX/status/1473790252162691076?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Without these legends, this movie wouldn’t be half as good,” Holland began. “Thank you lads for your hard work and dedication. From Luke’s crash into the stairs to Greg’s falling through the floor to me stubbing my little toe on the glider. It’s been an adventure. Love you lads.”

Weeks ago, the Spidey actor told Entertainment Weekly that the entire cast was treating No Way Home as the end of a franchise.

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland explained. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

Do you love behind-the-scenes pictures? What other moments from the movie would you like to see? Let us know down in the comments!