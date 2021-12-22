Spider-Man: No Way Home Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows How Atlanta Became New York

As compared to other globe-trotting heroes, Spider-Man and Peter Parker are both intrinsically linked with New York City, but when you’re filming a movie full of as many shocking surprises as Spider-Man: No Way Home, you can’t easily capture such sequences on the packed city streets of the Big Apple. Instead, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment headed to Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, with inventive filmmaking and impressive visual effects allowing the project to turn the southern locale into a stand-in for New York City, which you can learn more about in the below featurette. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.

The Georgia Film, Music, and Digital Entertainment YouTube channel describes the video, “Check out a little behind-the-scenes magic as the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars and production team show us how they transformed Georgia into New York, crashed cars, blew stuff up, and created the Spider-Man universe on Peach State stages.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Peter Parker might be known as the “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” his adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have taken him not only to Europe, but he has even embarked on intergalactic adventures, thanks to Avengers: Infinity War. Surely the events of No Way Home will leave audiences to wonder what could be next for the character, and while Tom Holland is reportedly returning to the role for multiple more installments, he also would be supportive of seeing new takes on the concept.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing,” Holland shared with People magazine. “And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man – but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

The actor added, “I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so.”

While this could allow for a new performer to take over as Peter Parker, Holland also noted that he’d be excited to see other variations of Spider-Man, expressing, “I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman. We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.