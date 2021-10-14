Tom Holland Treating Spider-Man No Way Home As The End Of A Franchise

Ever since Tom Holland’s Spider-Man joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rumors have bubbled up from time to time that the partnership would be dissolved at the end of his contract, and Sony would reboot again. While most fans have not bought into that idea, it seems as though Holland and filmmaker Jon Watts have been treating this movie like it might be the end of the story. In a new interview, Holland doesn’t say he’s done with Peter Parker, but he admits that they treated the movie like the final part of a trilogy, and if they were to continue the series, it would have to evolve.

That makes sense, because not only is Holland’s contract reportedly up at the end of this film, but Jon Watts has some other commitments, too. The director has been tapped by Disney to helm a Fantastic Four movie reboot.

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home centers on Holland’s Spider-Man, whose secret identity has now been revealed to the world. While trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube, he turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose magic seemingly opens a rift in reality. As a result, characters from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man movies are set to appear, with some rumors suggesting that there will be multiple Spider-Men, with Holland crossing over with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield recently told Variety. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.