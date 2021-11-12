Spider-Man: No Way Home Toy Commercial Reveals Inside Look at Sanctum Sanctorum

We’re a little over a month away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and fans are looking for any morsels of content tied to the upcoming film. While a lot of the project is shrouded in mystery, we do know that it will feature a crossover between Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — and a new promo for the film’s merchandise showcases that in a clever way. The advertisement, which is for an array of webshooters and masks for No Way Home, showcases the inside of Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum.

https://twitter.com/sebbazz/status/1458206509544902661?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“There’s a close relationship,” Cumberbatch explained to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “They’re neighborhood superheroes, and they’ve had an experience or two. They’ve got history. It might be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I’m allowed to say that much. I help him fill in his tax returns. That’s what I do.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

Are you excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.