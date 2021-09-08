Spider-Man: No Way Home: Benedict Cumberbatch Teases Doctor Strange and Peter’s Relationship

After months upon months of anticipation from fans, we finally got our first look at Spider-Man: No Way Home last month, when an epic teaser trailer for the film was released by Sony. The trailer was jam-packed with tidbits of information regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, including the dynamic between Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who will be teaming up for some epic multiverse shenanigans in the film. While Spider-Man and Doctor Strange had briefly interacted in Avengers: Infinity War, fans are excited to see what No Way Home brings — and according to a new interview Cumberbatch did with The Hollywood Reporter, it will be a “close” dynamic.

“There’s a close relationship,” Cumberbatch explained. “They’re neighborhood superheroes, and they’ve had an experience or two. They’ve got history. It might be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I’m allowed to say that much. I help him fill in his tax returns. That’s what I do.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

“Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense,” Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it’s their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.