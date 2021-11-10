Doctor Strange Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Is Still Giddy He’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a little over a month away, and fans are incredibly excited to see exactly what the blockbuster entails. The film will see Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland) enlisting the help of Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in what eventually becomes a multiversal adventure. While No Way Home is far from Cumberbatch’s first foray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it marks one of his most unexpected forays into the universe — and apparently, even working on the project was surreal for the actor. In a recent interview with Esquire UK, Cumberbatch called his reaction to working opposite Holland’s Spider-Man “giddy.”

“All the time when you’re making those movies are pinch-yourself moments,” Cumberbatch explained. “I’m never over the giddy nature of working opposite Spider-Man. It’s pretty cool.”

“You go into it, and you commit to it and it’s daft,” Cumberbatch said of working on superhero movies. “But it’s also really enjoyable and intoxicating and should be celebrated as well and treated for what it is, which is fun.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

“There’s a close relationship,” Cumberbatch explained to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “They’re neighborhood superheroes, and they’ve had an experience or two. They’ve got history. It might be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I’m allowed to say that much. I help him fill in his tax returns. That’s what I do.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.