Marvel Fan Art Has Us Wishing Pixar Would Make A Spider-Man Movie

The possibilities for the Spider-Man animated franchise have been blown wide open, thanks to the Oscar-winning success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse last fall. One of the best consequences of that film’s release has been the wave of inspiration it’s given fans; fan art depicting different “Spider-Verse” versions of Spider-Man have been coming at us almost daily.

Well today brings one such example of that fan art – and this one is drawn in a style that now has Spider-Man fans wishing that Disney/Pixar would get the chance to make their own Spider-Man movie!

This rendition of Peter Parker / Spider-Man was created by artist Julen Urrutia, who has posted an entire gallery of images and 3D models for his version of a Spider-Man animated movie. It’s a pretty interesting and visually cool breakdown, with Urrutia offering his own insights about the design process. For example, the artist captions the image above with the following note:

“I wanted to show how Peter has a clean and nice Spider-Man costume but his flat as Peter Parker isn’t that clean and nice at all. Also, Uncle Ben as a reminder and motivation to keep living that difficult life.”

There’s other great images on the full Artstation Page for Urrutia, so be sure to check that out, too. Some of the highlights include an action scene of Spider-Man swinging, which contains a fun little Spider-Man video game Easter egg; a scene of Spider-Man about to take on some thugs with a signature look of smarmy wisecrack on his face; some awesome short videos showing the hero in motion or the deflate option on his suit; plus a bunch of cool characters sketches, details about the struggle to get Peter Parker’s hair right, or concept sketches like what Spidey’s web-shooters would look like in this universe.

As stated, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has literally and figuratively opened the door to a much bigger Spider-Man animated movie universe – one where anything is possible. There’s plentyof room for talented animators like Urrutia to potentially have their fan-art projects discovered and turned into actual films. It’s a safe bet that a Spider-Man project done in Pixar”s animation style would be easy to turn into a hit.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. A Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel and spinoff film are both in development at Sony Animation.