Sony Breaks Silence On Spider-Man Fallout with Marvel and Disney

Following the fallout between Sony and Marvel Studios (and Marvel’s parent company Disney) which has landed Spider-Man outside of the creative control of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its head honcho Kevin Feige, Sony Pictures has broken their silence. Following the inability for the two studios to reach a deal, the studio admits it is “disappointed” in the result.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” Sony said in statement sent to ComicBook.com. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”

The comments seem to blur the lines on whether or not Spider-Man’s story will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Sony appears to be removing Feige from the movie but lacking an intention of removing Spider-Man from Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own,” the statement reads. “Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

The news of the split comes on the heels of Spider-Man: Far From Home grossing more than $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office, with Tom Holland’s portrayal of Peter Parker having appeared in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and his other standalone film from 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that Disney had been receiving 5% of the box office hauls for Spider-Man movies. When the agreement which started with Civil War had expired, Disney upped their price to 50% of the box office haul. No agreement was reached, though it is unclear whether or not the two studios will continue to negotiate. Whether or not a previous rumor of Sony having a desire to see Tom Hardy’s Venom also join the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a factor has not been commented on.

