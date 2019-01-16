‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Does Amazing Real Life Stunt on First Try

Everyone knows there is no Marvel Cinematic Universe actor more adorable than Tom Holland, who has been stealing our hearts as Peter Parker ever since Captain America: Civil War (2016).

The actor best known for playing Spider-Man (and spoiling MCU secrets) is out there having fun at the pool while showing off his sweet diving skills.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram First try… ish A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Nov 29, 2018 at 3:39am PST

“First try… ish,” he writes. We’re not exactly sure what “ish” means, but we enjoy the sunt work, nonetheless. As you can see, Holland jumps off the diving board and zips through a pool tube. The face he makes after the landing is hilarious– he clearly didn’t think it was going to be a successful jump.

Holland currently has multiple projects in the works, so it’s nice to see the 22-year-old getting some down time. While it’s unclear if we’ll be seeing Holland in Avengers 4, we do know his sad fate at the end of Avengers: Infinity War isn’t permanent since a new Spider-Man movie is on its way. In addition to Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is set to be released next summer, Holland has Spies in Disguise and Chaos Walking coming in 2019.

The former is an animated feature that includes fellow MCU actors Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel) and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy). The latter is the newest feature to be directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, The Bourne Identity). It’s also co-written by Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Being John Malkovich) and co-stars Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Murder on the Orient Express).

2020 will see Tom Holland re-team with Robert Downey Jr., his MCU mentor, in The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle. Downey Jr. will be starring in the titular role with Holland playing Jip.

Seeing Holland perform cool stunt-like tricks is no surprise considering the actor’s consistently impressive moves as Spider-Man. He’s also known to be an adrenaline junkie, announcing on Twitter a couple months ago his plans to buy a motorbike.

To see more of Holland’s day to day activities, you can follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theatres on July 5, 2019.