Spider-Man Suffers Brutal Crash During Avengers Campus Show at Disneyland

Walt Disney theme parks recently opened up their Marvel Studios themed Avengers Campus and it has coincided with every project the studio has released. Avengers Campus features most of the heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Spider-Man. There's an attraction where Spider-Man can be seen swinging from a web that's attached to a crane and he kind of fails to land on a roof. Now, a new video has shown the wall crawler suffering a brutal crash.

In the video, the Spider-Man stunt robot can be seen swinging as usual and they keep their body pretty stiff. Spider-Man swings all the way to the top of the roof, but ultimately falls and breaks a part of the building he's supposed to land on. The fans in attendance appear to be really shocked and are in fear that the person behind the mask got really hurt. But, as it's a stunt robot, no one suffered any major injuries. You can check out the video below!

The next Marvel Studios film to hit theater will be Thor: Love and Thunder and from what we've seen from the film it's absolutely bonkers. Love and Thunder will reintroduce us to characters like Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Lady Sif (Jamie Alexander) as well as introducing us to new characters like the villainous Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Chris Hemsworth recently teased the villainous Gorr the God Butcher's complex back story in the sequel.

"[Gorr is] not a straightforward villain... there's a real complexity to him. It's not black and white, what he's doing. He has a truthful motivation, which I think makes for the most interesting kind of villain. You might not agree with how he's going about it, but you understand why he's been tipped over the edge and why he's gone down this path. It's a really challenging one for Thor, because the set of questions Gorr's posing does hold some truth—but he can't let Gorr destroy the universe in the process. That, I think, makes this a greater dynamic and not as predictable as the straightforward good gut vs. bad guy scenario we've seen before." The Thor: Love and Thunder star added.

Marvel Studios describes the film as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

